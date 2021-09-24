S. Korea reports surplus in trade of intellectual property rights in H1
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported a surplus in the trade of intellectual property rights in the first half of this year, as exports of copyrights increased, central bank data showed Friday.
The nation's surplus in the intellectual property account came to US$850 million in the first half, compared with a deficit of $1.11 billion in the second half of last year, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
It marked the first six-month surplus since the second half of 2019, when the nation reported a surplus of $350 million in the trade of intellectual property rights.
Its exports of products and services subject to intellectual property right payments reached $8.75 billion in the first half, slightly up from $8.02 billion six months earlier. Its imports fell to $7.9 billion from $9.13 billion.
By country, South Korea posted a shortfall of $1.47 billion in the trade of intellectual property rights with the United States.
South Korea also logged a trade deficit with Japan in the first half. The shortfall came to $310 million, bigger than a deficit of $120 million six months earlier.
South Korea posted a trade surplus in intellectual property rights with China and Vietnam. Its surplus with China stood at $1.14 billion. South Korea also logged a surplus of $970 million with Vietnam.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS heads to New York for U.N. event as special presidential envoy
-
(LEAD) BTS praises youth for welcoming challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
-
BTS praises youth for welcoming challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
-
BTS returns home after visit to U.N., New York
-
S. Korea shortens list of foreign arrivals subject to 2-week mandatory isolation
-
BTS heads to New York for U.N. event as special presidential envoy
-
Moon to visit U.S. for U.N. session, alliance event
-
(LEAD) Moon proposes formal end to Korean War for irreversible progress in denuclearization efforts
-
Yoon says he will request redeployment of U.S. tactical nukes in case of emergency
-
S. Korea shortens list of foreign arrivals subject to 2-week mandatory isolation
-
Yoon says he will request redeployment of U.S. tactical nukes in case of emergency
-
BTS returns home after visit to U.N., New York
-
Daily new cases touch new high of 2,434 on surge after holiday
-
'Squid Game' exposes social realities, much like 'Parasite'
-
Moon in Hawaii for alliance event after U.N. summit diplomacy