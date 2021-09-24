SKC to expand EV battery material biz
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- SKC Co., a chemical unit of South Korean conglomerate SK Group, said Friday it will expand its manufacturing capacity for major battery materials to capture a bigger share of the growing segment.
SKC said it aims to generate over 80 percent of its earnings from electric vehicle (EV) material businesses, setting a goal of 30 trillion won (US$25.5 billion) in corporate value by 2025.
The market cap of the company listed on the main bourse KOSPI stands at 6.5 trillion won as of Friday.
Currently, its subsidiary SK Nexilis Co. produces copper foil, one of the materials for lithium-ion batteries used for anodes, accounting for 22 percent of the global market in the first quarter, SKC said.
SK Nexilis plans to expand its manufacturing capacity to over 250,000 tons by 2025 to solidify its leading position and to earn over 4 trillion won from its copper foil business.
SKC said it will join hands with industry players to develop the promising lithium-ion materials, including silicon anodes and high-nickel cathodes, to enhance battery performance.
The firm said it also plans to develop advanced materials for semiconductors to generate over 2 trillion won of sales from the segment.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS heads to New York for U.N. event as special presidential envoy
-
(LEAD) BTS praises youth for welcoming challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
-
BTS praises youth for welcoming challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
-
BTS returns home after visit to U.N., New York
-
S. Korea shortens list of foreign arrivals subject to 2-week mandatory isolation
-
BTS heads to New York for U.N. event as special presidential envoy
-
Moon to visit U.S. for U.N. session, alliance event
-
(LEAD) Moon proposes formal end to Korean War for irreversible progress in denuclearization efforts
-
Yoon says he will request redeployment of U.S. tactical nukes in case of emergency
-
S. Korea shortens list of foreign arrivals subject to 2-week mandatory isolation
-
Yoon says he will request redeployment of U.S. tactical nukes in case of emergency
-
BTS returns home after visit to U.N., New York
-
Daily new cases touch new high of 2,434 on surge after holiday
-
'Squid Game' exposes social realities, much like 'Parasite'
-
Moon in Hawaii for alliance event after U.N. summit diplomacy