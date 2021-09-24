The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:06 September 24, 2021
SEOUL, Sep. 24 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.75 0.75
1-M 0.83 0.83
2-M 0.90 0.90
3-M 0.97 0.96
6-M 1.13 1.13
12-M 1.37 1.37
(END)
