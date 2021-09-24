BTS' 'Butter' certified double platinum in U.S.
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- "Butter," a megahit single by K-pop superstars BTS, has earned double platinum certification in the United States.
The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) revealed the certification on its website Thursday (U.S. time), adding in a tweet, "Congratulations to @bts_bighit! #Butter is DOUBLE PLATINUM!!"
The certification recognizes 2 million certified units, including sales and streams, for the summery disco-pop song released in May.
The awards range from gold certification (500,000 units) to platinum (1 million units), multi-platinum (over 2 million units) and diamond (10 million units).
"Butter" is the septet's second single to earn double platinum after "Dynamite" in March.
BTS has the most certifications for a Korean artist, with five platinums for the albums "Love Yourself: Answer" and "Map of the Soul: 7," as well as singles "MIC Drop," "Idol" and "Boy With Luv" featuring Halsey.
"Butter" holds the record for the most weeks -- 10 weeks -- at No. 1 on Billboard's main singles chart, the Hot 100, this year.
