Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
N. Korea says it is willing to discuss improvement in relations if Seoul drops hostility
SEOUL -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said Friday that the North is open to "constructive discussion" to improve inter-Korean relations if South Korea drops its hostile attitude toward Pyongyang.
Kim Yo-jong made the remarks in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, saying that South Korean President Moon Jae-in's recent offer for a declaration of an end to the 1950-53 Korean War was an "interesting and good idea
-----------------
BTS' 'Butter' certified double platinum in U.S.
SEOUL -- "Butter," a megahit single by K-pop superstars BTS, has earned double platinum certification in the United States.
The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) revealed the certification on its website Thursday (U.S. time), adding in a tweet, "Congratulations to @bts_bighit! #Butter is DOUBLE PLATINUM!!"
-----------------
(LEAD) Daily new cases touch new high of 2,434 on surge after holiday
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily coronavirus cases reached an all-time high of 2,434 on Friday, breaking the previous record of 2,221 on Aug. 10, as mass migrations during the Chuseok holiday caused the rapid spread of the virus across the country.
Health authorities had expected the surge in daily virus cases after millions of South Koreans travelled to their hometowns during Chuseok, the Korean equivalent of Thanksgiving, which ran from Monday to Wednesday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) N. Korea rejects Moon's proposal of end-of-war declaration as 'premature'
SEOUL -- North Korea on Friday rejected President Moon Jae-in's proposal to declare a formal end to the 1950-53 war as "something premature," arguing that such a declaration would be meaningless as long as the U.S. "hostile policy" remains unchanged.
Vice Foreign Minister Ri Thae-song made the rejection in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency, saying that an end-of-war declaration has "no legal binding force" and will "become a mere scrap of paper in a moment upon changes in situations."
-----------------
SKC to expand EV battery material biz
SEOUL -- SKC Co., a chemical unit of South Korean conglomerate SK Group, said Friday it will expand its manufacturing capacity for major battery materials to capture a bigger share of the growing segment.
SKC said it aims to generate over 80 percent of its earnings from electric vehicle (EV) material businesses, setting a goal of 30 trillion won (US$25.5 billion) in corporate value by 2025.
-----------------
Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan reconfirm differences on history
SEOUL -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Japan have reconfirmed differences on wartime history, but agreed to closely communicate for "future-oriented" relations during their talks on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly, Seoul officials said Friday.
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, met in New York on Thursday to discuss thorny issues of Japan's wartime forced labor and sexual slavery, and its restrictions on exports of key industrial materials to South Korea.
-----------------
U.S. open to 'confidence building' initiatives with N. Korea: Lambert
WASHINGTON -- The United States is open to engaging with North Korea in confidence building initiatives that may include humanitarian assistance, a senior U.S. diplomat said Thursday.
Mark Lambert, deputy assistant secretary of state for Japan and South Korea, also reiterated the U.S. will go "anywhere" to talk with North Korea.
(END)
