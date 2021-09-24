KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DOOSAN 97,000 DN 3,500
CJ LOGISTICS 166,500 DN 1,000
DL 70,500 DN 400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,300 UP 100
KIA CORP. 82,600 DN 1,600
SK hynix 104,000 DN 1,500
Youngpoong 696,000 DN 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 53,200 DN 1,400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,600 DN 100
SamsungF&MIns 228,500 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,250 DN 450
Kogas 40,400 DN 1,050
Hanwha 34,650 DN 300
DB HiTek 56,700 DN 200
CJ 102,000 DN 500
AmoreG 50,800 DN 900
HyundaiMtr 207,000 DN 1,500
BukwangPharm 20,450 DN 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 86,700 UP 3,100
KCC 455,000 UP 11,500
SKBP 107,000 DN 2,500
Daewoong 34,300 DN 650
SamyangFood 81,600 UP 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,500 DN 300
CJ CheilJedang 430,000 DN 2,500
TaekwangInd 1,144,000 DN 27,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,250 DN 80
KAL 34,250 UP 50
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,200 DN 110
LG Corp. 95,200 DN 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 93,000 DN 1,100
HYUNDAI STEEL 48,650 DN 100
Shinsegae 272,000 UP 2,500
Nongshim 289,500 UP 500
SGBC 85,400 DN 1,800
Hyosung 122,500 UP 500
LOTTE 34,600 UP 50
POSCO CHEMICAL 162,000 UP 4,000
BoryungPharm 16,350 DN 100
Yuhan 62,900 DN 800
(MORE)
