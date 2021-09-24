KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HITEJINRO 33,400 DN 300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 118,500 DN 1,500
ShinhanGroup 39,650 UP 700
TaihanElecWire 2,525 DN 55
Hyundai M&F INS 25,000 UP 150
DongkukStlMill 18,700 DN 300
Daesang 24,500 DN 150
SKNetworks 5,300 0
ORION Holdings 16,900 DN 300
LX INT 28,950 DN 300
NEXENTIRE 8,070 UP 40
CHONGKUNDANG 121,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,580 DN 80
LotteChilsung 149,000 0
POSCO 345,000 DN 1,500
DB INSURANCE 62,700 DN 300
SamsungElec 77,300 DN 100
NHIS 13,150 DN 100
DongwonInd 232,000 DN 500
SK Discovery 48,900 DN 750
LS 66,100 DN 200
GC Corp 344,500 DN 10,000
GS E&C 44,400 DN 550
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 726,000 DN 5,000
KPIC 231,500 DN 2,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,860 UP 50
SKC 176,000 UP 1,500
GCH Corp 31,950 DN 800
GS Retail 33,600 DN 250
Ottogi 502,000 DN 3,000
IlyangPharm 32,000 DN 350
MERITZ SECU 5,120 DN 70
HtlShilla 88,900 UP 400
Hanmi Science 68,200 DN 600
SamsungElecMech 178,500 UP 1,500
Hanssem 119,500 DN 3,500
KSOE 102,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 40,750 DN 1,350
F&F Holdings 38,550 UP 1,450
OCI 138,500 DN 4,500
