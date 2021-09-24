LS ELECTRIC 67,600 DN 800

KorZinc 512,000 UP 2,000

SamsungHvyInd 6,140 DN 60

LG Innotek 217,000 UP 1,500

S-Oil 105,000 UP 1,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 256,000 DN 2,500

HMM 38,050 UP 200

HYUNDAI WIA 82,000 DN 1,000

KumhoPetrochem 194,500 DN 6,000

Mobis 260,000 DN 3,000

IS DONGSEO 48,650 DN 1,050

HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,600 DN 300

HyundaiMipoDock 70,700 DN 800

S-1 85,900 UP 400

ZINUS 76,800 DN 1,700

Hanchem 371,500 UP 23,500

DWS 65,800 UP 300

KG DONGBU STL 13,850 DN 250

KEPCO 23,800 DN 400

SKTelecom 308,500 DN 1,500

SNT MOTIV 52,000 DN 600

HyundaiElev 48,800 UP 1,650

SAMSUNG SDS 164,000 DN 1,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 33,150 UP 300

KUMHOTIRE 5,820 UP 20

Hanon Systems 16,200 DN 100

SK 269,000 DN 2,500

ShinpoongPharm 64,100 DN 800

SamsungSecu 48,500 DN 250

Handsome 41,650 UP 1,350

Asiana Airlines 27,800 DN 1,350

COWAY 76,000 DN 1,100

LOTTE SHOPPING 106,000 0

IBK 10,150 UP 50

SamsungEng 26,050 DN 1,950

SAMSUNG C&T 128,000 DN 2,500

PanOcean 7,340 DN 120

SAMSUNG CARD 33,850 DN 50

CheilWorldwide 22,050 DN 400

KT 32,450 DN 50

(MORE)