KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LS ELECTRIC 67,600 DN 800
KorZinc 512,000 UP 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,140 DN 60
LG Innotek 217,000 UP 1,500
S-Oil 105,000 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 256,000 DN 2,500
HMM 38,050 UP 200
HYUNDAI WIA 82,000 DN 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 194,500 DN 6,000
Mobis 260,000 DN 3,000
IS DONGSEO 48,650 DN 1,050
HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,600 DN 300
HyundaiMipoDock 70,700 DN 800
S-1 85,900 UP 400
ZINUS 76,800 DN 1,700
Hanchem 371,500 UP 23,500
DWS 65,800 UP 300
KG DONGBU STL 13,850 DN 250
KEPCO 23,800 DN 400
SKTelecom 308,500 DN 1,500
SNT MOTIV 52,000 DN 600
HyundaiElev 48,800 UP 1,650
SAMSUNG SDS 164,000 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,150 UP 300
KUMHOTIRE 5,820 UP 20
Hanon Systems 16,200 DN 100
SK 269,000 DN 2,500
ShinpoongPharm 64,100 DN 800
SamsungSecu 48,500 DN 250
Handsome 41,650 UP 1,350
Asiana Airlines 27,800 DN 1,350
COWAY 76,000 DN 1,100
LOTTE SHOPPING 106,000 0
IBK 10,150 UP 50
SamsungEng 26,050 DN 1,950
SAMSUNG C&T 128,000 DN 2,500
PanOcean 7,340 DN 120
SAMSUNG CARD 33,850 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 22,050 DN 400
KT 32,450 DN 50
