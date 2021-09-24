KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL196000 DN2500
LOTTE TOUR 21,000 DN 100
LG Uplus 14,800 UP 50
DONGSUH 29,500 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,400 UP 600
KT&G 81,100 UP 200
DHICO 20,550 DN 550
Doosanfc 49,050 DN 1,050
LG Display 18,950 DN 450
Kangwonland 28,150 DN 250
NAVER 405,500 UP 5,500
Kakao 119,500 UP 4,500
NCsoft 596,000 UP 12,000
KIWOOM 116,500 DN 1,000
DSME 26,750 DN 900
DSINFRA 9,770 DN 220
DWEC 6,980 DN 30
DongwonF&B 204,000 UP 500
KEPCO KPS 38,250 DN 700
LGH&H 1,339,000 UP 2,000
LGCHEM 761,000 UP 1,000
KEPCO E&C 48,750 DN 1,450
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 72,400 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,700 UP 1,000
LGELECTRONICS 139,500 DN 1,000
Celltrion 274,500 DN 10,000
Huchems 27,750 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 151,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 82,400 UP 800
KIH 87,200 DN 300
LOTTE Himart 30,200 DN 150
GS 43,700 UP 950
CJ CGV 31,300 DN 250
LIG Nex1 52,000 DN 200
Fila Holdings 45,900 DN 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 176,000 DN 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,850 UP 550
HANWHA LIFE 3,390 UP 85
AMOREPACIFIC 184,500 DN 5,000
FOOSUNG 19,400 UP 200
