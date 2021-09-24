KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 249,000 UP 3,500
POONGSAN 34,700 DN 50
KBFinancialGroup 53,000 UP 1,500
Hansae 22,750 DN 450
LX HAUSYS 82,600 DN 1,500
Youngone Corp 44,700 DN 100
CSWIND 72,500 DN 1,400
GKL 16,150 DN 100
KOLON IND 111,500 UP 500
HanmiPharm 295,000 DN 2,000
BNK Financial Group 8,120 UP 220
emart 173,000 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY449 00 UP550
KOLMAR KOREA 45,950 DN 200
HANJINKAL 63,000 DN 400
DoubleUGames 62,500 UP 500
CUCKOO 22,650 UP 50
COSMAX 133,500 DN 1,000
MANDO 61,000 DN 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 922,000 UP 2,000
INNOCEAN 58,900 DN 400
Doosan Bobcat 40,450 DN 1,050
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,750 DN 700
Netmarble 120,000 DN 1,000
KRAFTON 493,000 DN 7,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S64100 DN300
ORION 122,000 DN 2,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,500 DN 500
BGF Retail 172,500 UP 1,000
SKCHEM 283,000 DN 6,500
HDC-OP 28,000 DN 50
HYOSUNG TNC 713,000 UP 1,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 860,000 UP 61,000
SKBS 274,500 UP 15,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,150 UP 50
KakaoBank 69,000 UP 2,600
HYBE 268,000 DN 2,500
SK ie technology 217,000 DN 3,000
DL E&C 138,000 DN 2,000
LX HOLDINGS 9,850 DN 20
(END)
