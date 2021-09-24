S. Korean Bond Yields on Sep. 24, 2021
All News 16:30 September 24, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.085 1.086 -0.1
2-year TB 1.424 1.418 +0.6
3-year TB 1.575 1.558 +1.7
10-year TB 2.152 2.099 +5.3
2-year MSB 1.412 1.406 +0.6
3-year CB (AA-) 2.017 1.996 +2.1
91-day CD 1.020 1.020 0.0
(END)
