Blueberry NFT to raise 7 bln won via stock sale
All News 17:20 September 24, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- Blueberry NFT Co.on Friday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 7 billion won(US$5.9 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 3.26 million common shares at a price of 2,145 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
