Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 September 25, 2021
SEOUL, Sep. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/18 Sunny 20
Incheon 25/19 Sunny 20
Suwon 25/18 Sunny 20
Cheongju 25/17 Sunny 20
Daejeon 25/17 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 24/16 Sunny 20
Gangneung 23/18 Rain 60
Jeonju 26/17 Sunny 20
Gwangju 26/16 Sunny 10
Jeju 27/21 Sunny 20
Daegu 24/18 Rain 20
Busan 25/20 Rain 20
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
BTS heads to New York for U.N. event as special presidential envoy
-
(LEAD) Moon proposes formal end to Korean War for irreversible progress in denuclearization efforts
-
Yoon says he will request redeployment of U.S. tactical nukes in case of emergency
-
(LEAD) N. Korea rejects Moon's proposal of end-of-war declaration as 'premature'
-
Unification minister says end-of-war declaration useful means to kick-start nuclear talks
-
BTS returns home after visit to U.N., New York
-
(2nd LD) Kim Yo-jong calls Moon's war-end declaration offer 'admirable idea,' demands end to hostile policy
-
'Squid Game' exposes social realities, much like 'Parasite'
-
Daily new cases touch new high of 2,434 on surge after holiday
-
(LEAD) USFK makes public Teak Knife surgical strike drill amid N.K. military moves