Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 September 25, 2021

SEOUL, Sep. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/18 Sunny 20

Incheon 25/19 Sunny 20

Suwon 25/18 Sunny 20

Cheongju 25/17 Sunny 20

Daejeon 25/17 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 24/16 Sunny 20

Gangneung 23/18 Rain 60

Jeonju 26/17 Sunny 20

Gwangju 26/16 Sunny 10

Jeju 27/21 Sunny 20

Daegu 24/18 Rain 20

Busan 25/20 Rain 20

