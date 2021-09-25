Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 25.

Korean-language dailies
-- N. Korea demands 'withdrawal of hostility' from U.S., 'mediating role' from S. Korea (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Chuseok breakaway' becomes nightmare with record high 2,434 infections (Kookmin Daily)
-- Hwacheon Daeyu earns 300 bln won of profit from development project with 1 pct stake in consortium (Donga Ilbo)
-- Infections surge after holiday, daily caseload to surpass 3,000 (Segye Times)
-- 230 tln-won debt bomb that could explode at who knows when (Chosun Ilbo)
-- COVID-19 cases surge after Chuseok holiday, daily caseload to surpass 3,000 (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Kim Yo-jong says end-of-war declaration is good idea (Hankyoreh)
-- Daily caseload shows no signs of peaking as it reaches 3,000 (Hankook Ilbo)
-- China declares war against cryptocurrencies (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Authorities to tighten regulations on platform businesses, a bombshell for tax service startups (Korea Economic Daily)
