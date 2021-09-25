Korean-language dailies

-- N. Korea demands 'withdrawal of hostility' from U.S., 'mediating role' from S. Korea (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'Chuseok breakaway' becomes nightmare with record high 2,434 infections (Kookmin Daily)

-- Hwacheon Daeyu earns 300 bln won of profit from development project with 1 pct stake in consortium (Donga Ilbo)

-- Infections surge after holiday, daily caseload to surpass 3,000 (Segye Times)

-- 230 tln-won debt bomb that could explode at who knows when (Chosun Ilbo)

-- COVID-19 cases surge after Chuseok holiday, daily caseload to surpass 3,000 (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Kim Yo-jong says end-of-war declaration is good idea (Hankyoreh)

-- Daily caseload shows no signs of peaking as it reaches 3,000 (Hankook Ilbo)

-- China declares war against cryptocurrencies (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Authorities to tighten regulations on platform businesses, a bombshell for tax service startups (Korea Economic Daily)

(END)