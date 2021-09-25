Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N.K. leader's sister says constructive talks on inter-Korean summit possible if Seoul shows mutual respect

All News 21:39 September 25, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said Saturday the North is willing to discuss an inter-Korean summit with South Korea if Seoul shows an attitude of "fairness and mutual respect."

Kim Yo-jong made the remark in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, urging the South not to show "double standards" of calling the North's weapons tests a provocation while beautifying its own arms buildup.

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#NK leader #sister
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!