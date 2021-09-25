N.K. leader's sister says constructive talks on inter-Korean summit possible if Seoul shows mutual respect
All News 21:39 September 25, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said Saturday the North is willing to discuss an inter-Korean summit with South Korea if Seoul shows an attitude of "fairness and mutual respect."
Kim Yo-jong made the remark in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, urging the South not to show "double standards" of calling the North's weapons tests a provocation while beautifying its own arms buildup.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
