Sunday's weather forecast

September 26, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/18 Cloudy 10

Incheon 26/19 Cloudy 10

Suwon 26/18 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 26/17 Sunny 20

Daejeon 26/17 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 27/16 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 24/17 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 26/17 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 25/17 Cloudy 30

Jeju 26/22 Cloudy 30

Daegu 25/17 Sunny 20

Busan 25/19 Sunny 20

