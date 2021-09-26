Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 September 26, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/18 Cloudy 10
Incheon 26/19 Cloudy 10
Suwon 26/18 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 26/17 Sunny 20
Daejeon 26/17 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 27/16 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 24/17 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 26/17 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 25/17 Cloudy 30
Jeju 26/22 Cloudy 30
Daegu 25/17 Sunny 20
Busan 25/19 Sunny 20
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(LEAD) BTS praises youth for welcoming challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
-
BTS returns home after visit to U.N., New York
-
BTS praises youth for welcoming challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
-
BTS, Coldplay drop collab single 'My Universe'
-
Moon says BTS helped spread awareness of climate change, other global issues
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) Moon proposes formal end to Korean War for irreversible progress in denuclearization efforts
-
Yoon says he will request redeployment of U.S. tactical nukes in case of emergency
-
(LEAD) N. Korea rejects Moon's proposal of end-of-war declaration as 'premature'
-
(LEAD) USFK makes public Teak Knife surgical strike drill amid N.K. military moves
-
Unification minister says end-of-war declaration useful means to kick-start nuclear talks
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily virus cases exceed 3,000 for first time
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases exceed 3,000 for first time
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases exceed 3,000 for first time
-
Man indicted for killing two women while under surveillance
-
S. Korea's daily virus cases exceed 3,000 for first time