(LEAD) BTS praises youth for welcoming challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
BTS returns home after visit to U.N., New York
BTS, Coldplay drop collab single 'My Universe'
Moon says BTS helped spread awareness of climate change, other global issues
(LEAD) Moon proposes formal end to Korean War for irreversible progress in denuclearization efforts
Yoon says he will request redeployment of U.S. tactical nukes in case of emergency
(LEAD) N. Korea rejects Moon's proposal of end-of-war declaration as 'premature'
(LEAD) USFK makes public Teak Knife surgical strike drill amid N.K. military moves
Unification minister says end-of-war declaration useful means to kick-start nuclear talks
Worker at facility accommodating Afghan evacuees confirmed to have coronavirus
Daily new cases fall below 3,000 amid lingering woes over spreading virus
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister holds out prospect of end-of-war declaration, inter-Korean summit
PM Kim says no change in plan for phased recovery to normal life despite virus surge
BTS performs from iconic Seoul gate for 'Global Citizen Live'