Korean-language dailies

-- Lee Jae-myung wins North Jeolla over Lee Nak-yon in DP's presidential primary (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'Parachute hire' all over public institutions at end of Moon administration (Kookmin Daily)

-- Hwacheon Daeyu scandal spreads to main opposition party; PPP lawmaker's son receives 5 bln-won retirement pay (Donga Ilbo)

-- PPP lawmaker's son receives 5 bln-won retirement pay from Hwacheon Daeyu (Seoul Shinmun)

-- N. Korea extends olive branch at end of Moon administration, seeks dialogue with U.S. via S. Korea (Segye Times)

-- Hwacheon Daeyu gives 5 bln-won bonus to lawmaker's son (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Rep. Kwak quits party over son's controversial 5 bln-won severance pay (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Main opposition party lawmaker's son receives 5 bln-won severance pay, opens new chapter in Daejang-dong scandal (Hankyoreh)

-- Kwak receives 5 bln-won severance pay (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Education level decreases at 'COVID-19 campuses' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't tightens regulations on loans (Korea Economic Daily)

