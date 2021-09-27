Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:58 September 27, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 27.

Korean-language dailies
-- Lee Jae-myung wins North Jeolla over Lee Nak-yon in DP's presidential primary (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Parachute hire' all over public institutions at end of Moon administration (Kookmin Daily)
-- Hwacheon Daeyu scandal spreads to main opposition party; PPP lawmaker's son receives 5 bln-won retirement pay (Donga Ilbo)
-- PPP lawmaker's son receives 5 bln-won retirement pay from Hwacheon Daeyu (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea extends olive branch at end of Moon administration, seeks dialogue with U.S. via S. Korea (Segye Times)
-- Hwacheon Daeyu gives 5 bln-won bonus to lawmaker's son (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Rep. Kwak quits party over son's controversial 5 bln-won severance pay (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Main opposition party lawmaker's son receives 5 bln-won severance pay, opens new chapter in Daejang-dong scandal (Hankyoreh)
-- Kwak receives 5 bln-won severance pay (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Education level decreases at 'COVID-19 campuses' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't tightens regulations on loans (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Kim Yo-jong extends olive branch to Moon (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea to begin moving back to normality from October: PM (Korea Herald)
-- Kim Yo-jong pressures Seoul to negotiate with U.S. (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!