(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 27)

On Thursday — a day after the five-day Chuseok holiday ended — President Moon Jae-in mentioned the need to consider "Living with Corona" in October, when "70 percent of the population is expected to get fully vaccinated." Two days later, the country saw its largest number of daily cases. The KDCA commissioner warned against the possibility of a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in one or two weeks. This is nothing new. When Moon in July talked about the need for advancing the date to return to normal, the commissioner warned of an increase in cases.