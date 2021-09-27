Number of foreign home rental biz operators nears 2,400
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- Nearly 2,400 foreigners are engaging in the home rental business in South Korea, with Chinese nationals accounting for more than one-third of the total, government data showed Monday.
The number of foreign home rental business operators in Asia's fourth-largest economy stood at 2,394 as of the end of June last year, according to the data from the land ministry.
There were 885 Chinese housing rental business owners here, taking up 37 percent of the total.
Americans came next with 702, followed by 269 Canadians, 179 Taiwanese and 84 Australians.
Those foreign housing rental business operators held a combined 6,650 homes in the country, with the per capita amount reaching 2.8 units.
Nearly half of the total rental homes, or 3,262 units, were registered in the South Korean capital of Seoul, trailed by the adjacent province of Gyeonggi with 1,787 units, according to the data.
