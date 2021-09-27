Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 September 27, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/18 Cloudy 30

Incheon 24/19 Cloudy 30

Suwon 24/18 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 25/17 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 25/17 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 24/15 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 23/16 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 26/17 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 26/17 Cloudy 30

Jeju 27/22 Sunny 20

Daegu 25/16 Cloudy 30

Busan 25/19 Rain 30

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!