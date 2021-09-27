The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 September 27, 2021
SEOUL, Sep. 27 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.75 0.75
1-M 0.82 0.83
2-M 0.90 0.90
3-M 0.97 0.97
6-M 1.13 1.13
12-M 1.38 1.37
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(LEAD) BTS praises youth for welcoming challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
-
BTS returns home after visit to U.N., New York
-
BTS praises youth for welcoming challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
-
BTS, Coldplay drop collab single 'My Universe'
-
Moon says BTS helped spread awareness of climate change, other global issues
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) Moon proposes formal end to Korean War for irreversible progress in denuclearization efforts
-
Yoon says he will request redeployment of U.S. tactical nukes in case of emergency
-
(LEAD) N. Korea rejects Moon's proposal of end-of-war declaration as 'premature'
-
(LEAD) USFK makes public Teak Knife surgical strike drill amid N.K. military moves
-
Unification minister says end-of-war declaration useful means to kick-start nuclear talks
-
Worker at facility accommodating Afghan evacuees confirmed to have coronavirus
-
PM Kim says no change in plan for phased recovery to normal life despite virus surge
-
BTS performs from iconic Seoul gate for 'Global Citizen Live'
-
New cases in 2,000s for 2nd day amid jitters over further upticks
-
(4th LD) Daily new cases fall below 3,000 amid lingering woes over spreading virus