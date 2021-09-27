Two Army soldiers test positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- Two Army soldiers have tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising the total caseload reported among the military population to 1,739, the defense ministry said Monday.
An officer based in the eastern county of Inje was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after coming into contact with a person who tested positive earlier at the base, while the other soldier in the western city of Incheon was found to have been infected after developing symptoms, according to the ministry.
Nationwide, South Korea reported 2,383 new infections Monday, after reporting an all-time high number of 3,272 on Saturday. The total caseload rose to 303,553.
