Seoul stocks turn to gains late Mon. morning
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks rebounded late Monday morning after a weak start amid easing concerns over the China Evergrande Group's debt crisis.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) advanced 18.19 points, or 0.58 percent, to 3,143.43 points as of 11:20 a.m.
But investors remained jittery over a surge in new coronavirus cases.
South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases spiked to the record high 3,000 level last week before receding to slightly under 2,400 Monday.
Investors were paying close attention to the massive US$310 billion debt by giant Chinese property developer Evergrande that caused high volatility in the Asian markets last week.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's chief is set to testify at a Senate hearing Tuesday (U.S. time).
In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics added 0.52 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix increased 0.96 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver edged up 0.12 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics climbed 0.33 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem gained 0.26 percent, but top automaker Hyundai Motor retreated 0.97 percent. Top bank stock Kakao Bank traded flat.
The local currency was trading at 1,175.95 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.55 won from the previous session's close.
