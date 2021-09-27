Leeum, Ho-Am art museums to reopen next month
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- Leeum, Samsung Museum of Art and Ho-Am Art Museum will reopen next month after closing last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation that runs them said Monday.
The Samsung Foundation of Culture said both facilities will reopen their doors on Oct. 8, more than 19 months after they were shut down on Feb. 25, 2020, at the start of the pandemic.
The foundation said both museums underwent renovations during the intervening period to improve visitors' experiences.
Leeum, which is located in Seoul, has reorganized its permanent exhibition to include works that have not been displayed before. It is also planning a special exhibition on humans and the meaning of their existence during crises, featuring works by Alberto Giacometti, Jung Yeon-doo and Lee Bul.
Ho-Am Art Museum, in Yongin, just south of Seoul, will hold a special metal crafts exhibition to mark its reopening.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS praises youth for welcoming challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
-
BTS returns home after visit to U.N., New York
-
BTS praises youth for welcoming challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
-
BTS, Coldplay drop collab single 'My Universe'
-
Moon says BTS helped spread awareness of climate change, other global issues
-
(LEAD) Moon proposes formal end to Korean War for irreversible progress in denuclearization efforts
-
Yoon says he will request redeployment of U.S. tactical nukes in case of emergency
-
(LEAD) N. Korea rejects Moon's proposal of end-of-war declaration as 'premature'
-
(LEAD) USFK makes public Teak Knife surgical strike drill amid N.K. military moves
-
Unification minister says end-of-war declaration useful means to kick-start nuclear talks
-
Worker at facility accommodating Afghan evacuees confirmed to have coronavirus
-
PM Kim says no change in plan for phased recovery to normal life despite virus surge
-
BTS performs from iconic Seoul gate for 'Global Citizen Live'
-
New cases in 2,000s for 2nd day amid jitters over further upticks
-
(4th LD) Daily new cases fall below 3,000 amid lingering woes over spreading virus