Unification minister to visit Germany, Belgium, Sweden
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young will visit Germany, Belgium and Sweden to discuss inter-Korean relations and seek support for South Korea's drive toward the peace process on the peninsula, his office said Monday.
During his trip, set to begin Wednesday, Lee plans to hold a conference in Belgium with members of the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs and meet with European Union commissioners to seek cooperation and support from the EU on driving the peace process forward on the Korean Peninsula.
In Sweden, Lee will hold talks with Foreign Minister Ann Linde and meet government officials in charge of the Korean Peninsula, as well as experts from various think tanks, to ask for Sweden's "active role as a mediator" in efforts to resume inter-Korean and North Korea-U.S. relations.
During his trip to Germany, Lee is expected to attend a ceremony Sunday to commemorate the 31st anniversary of the German unification at the invitation of the upper house and the lower house of the German parliament.
Lee will also deliver a lecture on inter-Korean relations at Berlin's Free University on Saturday and visit German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Oct. 4 to discuss the experiences of German unification and its implications for the unification of the two Koreas.
