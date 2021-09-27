Doosan Fuel Cell exports 4 hydrogen fuel cells to China
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's fuel cell maker Doosan Fuel Cell Co. said Monday it has exported its hydrogen fuel cells to China for the first time as a local fuel cell maker.
Under the deal with ZKRG Smart Energy Technology Co., Doosan Fuel Cell will install four 440 kilowatt hydrogen fuel cells at Nanhai District, Foshan City in China's southern Guangdong province to provide electricity and heat to apartment buildings and business buildings, the company said.
Doosan Fuel Cell said it expects the first export of hydrogen fuel cells to help expand its share of the Chinese fuel cell market.
The company said it has cooperated with local companies, such as energy storage system maker Destin Power, air conditioning system maker HI AIR Korea Co. and surface coating equipment maker J&L Tech, for the recent export of hydrogen fuel cells.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS praises youth for welcoming challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
-
BTS returns home after visit to U.N., New York
-
BTS praises youth for welcoming challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
-
BTS, Coldplay drop collab single 'My Universe'
-
Moon says BTS helped spread awareness of climate change, other global issues
-
(LEAD) Moon proposes formal end to Korean War for irreversible progress in denuclearization efforts
-
Yoon says he will request redeployment of U.S. tactical nukes in case of emergency
-
(LEAD) N. Korea rejects Moon's proposal of end-of-war declaration as 'premature'
-
(LEAD) USFK makes public Teak Knife surgical strike drill amid N.K. military moves
-
Unification minister says end-of-war declaration useful means to kick-start nuclear talks
-
Worker at facility accommodating Afghan evacuees confirmed to have coronavirus
-
New cases in 2,000s for 2nd day amid jitters over further upticks
-
PM Kim says no change in plan for phased recovery to normal life despite virus surge
-
BTS performs from iconic Seoul gate for 'Global Citizen Live'
-
(4th LD) Daily new cases fall below 3,000 amid lingering woes over spreading virus