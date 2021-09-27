Kwon Soon-woo rises to 57th in world tennis rankings after first ATP Tour title
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean tennis player Kwon Soon-woo has achieved a career high in the latest men's world rankings after winning his first ATP Tour title this week.
Kwon moved up 25 spots to reach 57th from a week earlier in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) world rankings released Monday.
It beat his previous career high of No. 69 from March last year.
The on-week jump in the world rankings came as Kwon claimed his maiden ATP Tour title at the Astana Open on Sunday.
He defeated the 65th-ranked James Duckworth in the final of the tournament held in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, becoming the first South Korean champion on the world's top tennis circuit since retired player Lee Hyung-taik in 2003.
Kwon is currently the second-highest-ranked Asian player in men's singles behind 52nd-ranked Japanese player Kei Nishikori. The highest-ranking position by a South Korean player was set by Chung Hyun, a surprise semifinalist at the 2018 Australian Open, who reached No. 19 that year.
Kwon will move to California to compete in the ATP Tour San Diego Open later this week.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS praises youth for welcoming challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
-
BTS returns home after visit to U.N., New York
-
BTS praises youth for welcoming challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
-
BTS, Coldplay drop collab single 'My Universe'
-
Moon says BTS helped spread awareness of climate change, other global issues
-
(LEAD) Moon proposes formal end to Korean War for irreversible progress in denuclearization efforts
-
Yoon says he will request redeployment of U.S. tactical nukes in case of emergency
-
(LEAD) N. Korea rejects Moon's proposal of end-of-war declaration as 'premature'
-
(LEAD) USFK makes public Teak Knife surgical strike drill amid N.K. military moves
-
Unification minister says end-of-war declaration useful means to kick-start nuclear talks
-
Worker at facility accommodating Afghan evacuees confirmed to have coronavirus
-
New cases in 2,000s for 2nd day amid jitters over further upticks
-
PM Kim says no change in plan for phased recovery to normal life despite virus surge
-
BTS performs from iconic Seoul gate for 'Global Citizen Live'
-
(4th LD) Daily new cases fall below 3,000 amid lingering woes over spreading virus