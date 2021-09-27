Samsung to log robust Q3 earnings on chip biz, currency effect: analysts

The South Korean tech giant was projected to log 16.3 trillion-won (US$13.8 billion) in operating profit for the July-September period, up 31.9 percent from a year earlier, while its sales were forecast to increase 12.2 percent on-year to 75.1 trillion won over the period, according to the data from nine local brokerage houses compiled by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news arm of Yonhap News Agency.