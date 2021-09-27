KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Hanwha 35,450 UP 800
DB HiTek 56,400 DN 300
SamsungF&MIns 230,000 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,000 DN 250
Kogas 41,850 UP 1,450
CJ 100,500 DN 1,500
HyundaiEng&Const 53,300 UP 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 43,050 UP 1,450
SamyangFood 81,900 UP 300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,700 UP 200
CJ CheilJedang 429,000 DN 1,000
TaekwangInd 1,166,000 UP 22,000
LG Corp. 95,700 UP 500
SSANGYONGCNE 8,280 UP 30
POSCO CHEMICAL 171,000 UP 9,000
AmoreG 50,400 DN 400
HyundaiMtr 204,000 DN 3,000
BukwangPharm 20,900 UP 450
ILJIN MATERIALS 98,900 UP 12,200
KAL 34,250 0
Daewoong 33,800 DN 500
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,180 DN 20
HITEJINRO 33,300 DN 100
Yuhan 62,800 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 163,000 DN 3,500
DOOSAN 98,100 UP 1,100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 116,500 DN 2,000
ShinhanGroup 39,550 DN 100
TaihanElecWire 2,505 DN 20
Hyundai M&F INS 25,200 UP 200
Daesang 24,400 DN 100
SKNetworks 5,280 DN 20
LX INT 29,050 UP 100
ORION Holdings 16,950 UP 50
KCC 436,500 DN 18,500
SKBP 108,000 UP 1,000
NEXENTIRE 8,040 DN 30
CHONGKUNDANG 120,500 DN 1,000
DongkukStlMill 18,700 0
Shinsegae 266,000 DN 6,000
