KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 September 27, 2021

LOTTE Fine Chem 93,000 0
HYUNDAI STEEL 48,700 UP 50
Nongshim 287,000 DN 2,500
SGBC 89,000 UP 3,600
BoryungPharm 16,700 UP 350
Hyosung 119,000 DN 3,500
LOTTE 34,350 DN 250
DL 70,700 UP 200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,350 UP 50
KIA CORP. 82,100 DN 500
SK hynix 104,500 UP 500
Youngpoong 693,000 DN 3,000
FOOSUNG 22,350 UP 2,950
DB INSURANCE 62,600 DN 100
POSCO 340,000 DN 5,000
SamsungElec 77,700 UP 400
NHIS 13,100 DN 50
DongwonInd 230,500 DN 1,500
GCH Corp 32,150 UP 200
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,490 DN 90
LotteChilsung 147,500 DN 1,500
SK Discovery 48,500 DN 400
LS 65,300 DN 800
GC Corp 353,500 UP 9,000
GS E&C 44,150 DN 250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 735,000 UP 9,000
KPIC 232,500 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,770 DN 90
SKC 191,000 UP 15,000
Ottogi 501,000 DN 1,000
GS Retail 33,550 DN 50
IlyangPharm 31,650 DN 350
MERITZ SECU 5,130 UP 10
HtlShilla 88,600 DN 300
Hanmi Science 66,000 DN 2,200
SamsungElecMech 182,000 UP 3,500
Hanssem 120,500 UP 1,000
F&F Holdings 37,750 DN 800
KSOE 102,500 UP 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,900 UP 1,150
