KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
OCI 145,500 UP 7,000
LS ELECTRIC 68,000 UP 400
KorZinc 511,000 DN 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,150 UP 10
LG Innotek 220,500 UP 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 257,500 UP 1,500
HMM 38,400 UP 350
HYUNDAI WIA 80,900 DN 1,100
KumhoPetrochem 194,500 0
Mobis 259,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,400 DN 200
S-1 85,300 DN 600
ZINUS 76,900 UP 100
Hanchem 372,500 UP 1,000
DWS 64,900 DN 900
HyundaiMipoDock 69,700 DN 1,000
IS DONGSEO 47,650 DN 1,000
S-Oil 109,500 UP 4,500
SamsungSecu 48,500 0
KG DONGBU STL 13,700 DN 150
SKTelecom 319,000 UP 10,500
SNT MOTIV 52,200 UP 200
HyundaiElev 50,300 UP 1,500
IBK 10,200 UP 50
SAMSUNG SDS 164,500 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,500 UP 350
KUMHOTIRE 5,790 DN 30
Hanon Systems 16,200 0
SK 266,500 DN 2,500
ShinpoongPharm 63,700 DN 400
Handsome 40,900 DN 750
Asiana Airlines 27,450 DN 350
COWAY 75,400 DN 600
LOTTE SHOPPING 105,500 DN 500
KEPCO 23,850 UP 50
DONGSUH 29,350 DN 150
SamsungEng 26,000 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 127,500 DN 500
PanOcean 7,740 UP 400
SAMSUNG CARD 33,900 UP 50
