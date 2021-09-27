OCI 145,500 UP 7,000

LS ELECTRIC 68,000 UP 400

KorZinc 511,000 DN 1,000

SamsungHvyInd 6,150 UP 10

LG Innotek 220,500 UP 3,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 257,500 UP 1,500

HMM 38,400 UP 350

HYUNDAI WIA 80,900 DN 1,100

KumhoPetrochem 194,500 0

Mobis 259,000 DN 1,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,400 DN 200

S-1 85,300 DN 600

ZINUS 76,900 UP 100

Hanchem 372,500 UP 1,000

DWS 64,900 DN 900

HyundaiMipoDock 69,700 DN 1,000

IS DONGSEO 47,650 DN 1,000

S-Oil 109,500 UP 4,500

SamsungSecu 48,500 0

KG DONGBU STL 13,700 DN 150

SKTelecom 319,000 UP 10,500

SNT MOTIV 52,200 UP 200

HyundaiElev 50,300 UP 1,500

IBK 10,200 UP 50

SAMSUNG SDS 164,500 UP 500

KOREA AEROSPACE 33,500 UP 350

KUMHOTIRE 5,790 DN 30

Hanon Systems 16,200 0

SK 266,500 DN 2,500

ShinpoongPharm 63,700 DN 400

Handsome 40,900 DN 750

Asiana Airlines 27,450 DN 350

COWAY 75,400 DN 600

LOTTE SHOPPING 105,500 DN 500

KEPCO 23,850 UP 50

DONGSUH 29,350 DN 150

SamsungEng 26,000 DN 50

SAMSUNG C&T 127,500 DN 500

PanOcean 7,740 UP 400

SAMSUNG CARD 33,900 UP 50

(MORE)