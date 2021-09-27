KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
CheilWorldwide 21,900 DN 150
KT 32,550 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL197000 UP1000
LOTTE TOUR 21,150 UP 150
LG Uplus 14,950 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,400 0
KT&G 81,200 UP 100
DHICO 20,650 UP 100
Doosanfc 52,300 UP 3,250
LG Display 19,400 UP 450
Kangwonland 28,000 DN 150
NAVER 403,000 DN 2,500
Kakao 120,000 UP 500
NCsoft 583,000 DN 13,000
KIWOOM 115,500 DN 1,000
DSME 25,900 DN 850
DSINFRA 9,770 0
DWEC 6,990 UP 10
DongwonF&B 205,000 UP 1,000
KEPCO KPS 38,150 DN 100
LGH&H 1,347,000 UP 8,000
LGCHEM 770,000 UP 9,000
KEPCO E&C 49,300 UP 550
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 72,100 DN 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,150 UP 450
LGELECTRONICS 138,500 DN 1,000
Celltrion 267,500 DN 7,000
Huchems 29,350 UP 1,600
DAEWOONG PHARM 150,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,600 DN 800
KIH 87,100 DN 100
LOTTE Himart 30,000 DN 200
GS 44,800 UP 1,100
CJ CGV 29,350 DN 1,950
LIG Nex1 50,600 DN 1,400
Fila Holdings 45,100 DN 800
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 174,500 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,650 DN 200
HANWHA LIFE 3,445 UP 55
AMOREPACIFIC 184,000 DN 500
(MORE)
-
(LEAD) BTS praises youth for welcoming challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
-
BTS returns home after visit to U.N., New York
-
BTS praises youth for welcoming challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
-
BTS, Coldplay drop collab single 'My Universe'
-
Moon says BTS helped spread awareness of climate change, other global issues
-
(LEAD) Moon proposes formal end to Korean War for irreversible progress in denuclearization efforts
-
Yoon says he will request redeployment of U.S. tactical nukes in case of emergency
-
(LEAD) N. Korea rejects Moon's proposal of end-of-war declaration as 'premature'
-
(LEAD) USFK makes public Teak Knife surgical strike drill amid N.K. military moves
-
Unification minister says end-of-war declaration useful means to kick-start nuclear talks
-
Worker at facility accommodating Afghan evacuees confirmed to have coronavirus
-
New cases in 2,000s for 2nd day amid jitters over further upticks
-
PM Kim says no change in plan for phased recovery to normal life despite virus surge
-
BTS performs from iconic Seoul gate for 'Global Citizen Live'
-
(4th LD) Daily new cases fall below 3,000 amid lingering woes over spreading virus