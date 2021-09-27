KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 251,500 UP 2,500
POONGSAN 34,250 DN 450
KBFinancialGroup 52,900 DN 100
Hansae 23,550 UP 800
LX HAUSYS 81,800 DN 800
Youngone Corp 44,800 UP 100
CSWIND 74,100 UP 1,600
GKL 16,150 0
KOLON IND 111,000 DN 500
HanmiPharm 286,500 DN 8,500
BNK Financial Group 8,260 UP 140
emart 173,500 UP 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY452 50 UP350
KOLMAR KOREA 45,700 DN 250
HANJINKAL 62,700 DN 300
DoubleUGames 62,900 UP 400
CUCKOO 22,450 DN 200
COSMAX 131,000 DN 2,500
MANDO 59,400 DN 1,600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 920,000 DN 2,000
INNOCEAN 58,800 DN 100
Doosan Bobcat 40,550 UP 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,150 DN 600
Netmarble 119,000 DN 1,000
KRAFTON 498,000 UP 5,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S64500 UP400
ORION 122,000 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,650 UP 150
BGF Retail 174,500 UP 2,000
SKCHEM 278,000 DN 5,000
HDC-OP 27,800 DN 200
HYOSUNG TNC 700,000 DN 13,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 796,000 DN 64,000
SKBS 283,000 UP 8,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,250 UP 100
KakaoBank 69,700 UP 700
HYBE 278,000 UP 10,000
SK ie technology 208,500 DN 8,500
DL E&C 137,000 DN 1,000
LX HOLDINGS 9,820 DN 30
(END)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
