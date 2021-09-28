Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea fires at least 1 unidentified projectile: JCS

All News 06:48 September 28, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired at least one unidentified projectile into the East Sea on Tuesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

No other details were immediately available, including how many and what kind of projectiles were fired and where the launch took place.

