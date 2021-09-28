N. Korea fires at least 1 unidentified projectile: JCS
All News 06:48 September 28, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired at least one unidentified projectile into the East Sea on Tuesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
No other details were immediately available, including how many and what kind of projectiles were fired and where the launch took place.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) Moon proposes formal end to Korean War for irreversible progress in denuclearization efforts
-
Yoon says he will request redeployment of U.S. tactical nukes in case of emergency
-
(LEAD) N. Korea rejects Moon's proposal of end-of-war declaration as 'premature'
-
(LEAD) USFK makes public Teak Knife surgical strike drill amid N.K. military moves
-
Unification minister says end-of-war declaration useful means to kick-start nuclear talks
-
Tattooists again file constitutional petition against law banning tattooing by non-medical professionals
-
Worker at facility accommodating Afghan evacuees confirmed to have coronavirus
-
BTS to hold live concerts in LA in November, December
-
(LEAD) N. Korea remains unresponsive to Seoul's hotline calls after Kim Yo-jong's statements
-
New cases in 2,000s for 2nd day amid jitters over further upticks