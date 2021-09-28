Korean-language dailies

-- Park Young-soo's daughter bought Hwacheon Daeyu-owned apartment at giveaway price (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- One year later, no one has seen Rep. Youn Mee-hyang's indictment papers (Kookmin Daily)

-- Cheonhwa Dongin's members bought 32 pct of land before development in Daejang district (Donga Ilbo)

-- Park Young-soo's daughter bought Hwacheon Daeyu's apartment (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Complaints grow over Daejang district scandal; prosecution, police step up probe (Segye Times)

-- Solar, wind batteries cost up to 1,248 trillion won (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Hwacheon Daeyu sold apartment in Daejang district to Park Young-soo's daughter (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- PPP knew but ignored Kwak's son's 5 bln-won severance pay (Hankyoreh)

-- Seongnam conducted development project in suspicious manner (Hankook Ilbo)

-- China faces power shortage, sending shock to global manufacturing industry (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- K-games under threat, half of popular games are 'Made in China' (Korea Economic Daily)

