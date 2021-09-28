Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 28.
Korean-language dailies
-- Park Young-soo's daughter bought Hwacheon Daeyu-owned apartment at giveaway price (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- One year later, no one has seen Rep. Youn Mee-hyang's indictment papers (Kookmin Daily)
-- Cheonhwa Dongin's members bought 32 pct of land before development in Daejang district (Donga Ilbo)
-- Park Young-soo's daughter bought Hwacheon Daeyu's apartment (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Complaints grow over Daejang district scandal; prosecution, police step up probe (Segye Times)
-- Solar, wind batteries cost up to 1,248 trillion won (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Hwacheon Daeyu sold apartment in Daejang district to Park Young-soo's daughter (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- PPP knew but ignored Kwak's son's 5 bln-won severance pay (Hankyoreh)
-- Seongnam conducted development project in suspicious manner (Hankook Ilbo)
-- China faces power shortage, sending shock to global manufacturing industry (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- K-games under threat, half of popular games are 'Made in China' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Lee's scandal reaches into opposition party territory (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Kids' vaccines 'up to parents' (Korea Herald)
-- Land development scandal may engulf presidential election (Korea Times)
