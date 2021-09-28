Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung loses ground in smartphone image sensor market in H1: report

All News 08:59 September 28, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. remained in second place in the global smartphone image sensor market in the first half of the year, a report showed Tuesday, although its share declined from a year earlier.

Samsung captured a 25 percent revenue share in the first six months of the year, down from 32 percent a year ago, according to market researcher Strategy Analytics.

Sony dominated the market with a 42 percent revenue share, slightly down from 44 percent a year earlier, while OmniVision came in third with a 13 percent revenue share, up from 9 percent a year ago.

The worldwide smartphone image sensor market in the first half of 2021 recorded a revenue growth of more 10 percent on-year to reach US$7 billion.

"The image sensor vendors witnessed an accelerated momentum from smartphone OEMs, who actively adopted high-resolution CIS and low-pixel CIS products for multicamera applications, to secure inventory and cater to pent-up demand," said Jeffrey Mathews, a senior analyst at Strategy Analytics. "Sony, Samsung and OmniVision supplied key high-resolution CIS products to leading smartphone OEMs in H1 2021."

This image, provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Sept. 2, 2021, shows the company's new mobile image sensor ISOCELL HP1. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Samsung #image sensor
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!