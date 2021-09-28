Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

September 28, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/19 Sunny 60

Incheon 24/19 Sunny 60

Suwon 24/18 Sunny 60

Cheongju 25/18 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 25/18 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 24/16 Sunny 60

Gangneung 24/16 Sunny 60

Jeonju 27/20 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 26/19 Cloudy 30

Jeju 29/22 Cloudy 30

Daegu 25/18 Cloudy 30

Busan 25/21 Cloudy 30

