Moon vows continued efforts through his term for response to pandemic, other challenges
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said
Tuesday there will be no let-up in his administration's efforts till its last day to lay the groundwork for South Korea's "great transition" toward a better future.
He cited the urgency of addressing the COVID-19 crisis, climate change and the fourth industrial revolution.
"(We) are faced with an era of a great transition into digital civilization and green civilization. This is not the philosophy or choice of our government but a global trend," he said at the start of a weekly Cabinet meeting.
Moon added his administration will do its best until the very end of its term "with a sense of heavy responsibility" to address the issues and to establish the foundation for South Korea's great transition.
His single five-year tenure is slated to finish in May 2022, with his successor to be elected two months earlier.
