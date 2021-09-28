Seoul stocks down late Tues. morning on tech slump
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks traded lower late Tuesday morning on a slump in tech shares following a mixed session overnight on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 24.59 points, or 0.78 percent, to 3,109.05 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks got off to a muted start, tracking a weak session on Wall Street amid rising U.S. Treasury yields.
In Seoul, investor sentiment was also weighed down by a recent surge in coronavirus cases after an extended holiday last week as well as North Korea's launch of a short-range missile earlier in the day.
Top cap Samsung Electronics dipped 1.16 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix fell 0.96 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver retreated 2.36 percent, and pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics tumbled 4.13 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem gained 0.52 percent, and battery maker SK Innovation leaped 3.98 percent after the company said it would build three electric vehicle battery plants in the United States with Ford.
Hybe, the company behind global K-pop stars BTS, surged 3.42 percent after it said the group will hold a series of concerts in the United States later this year, the septet's first live concerts since 2019.
The local currency was trading at 1,181.5 won against the U.S. dollar, down 4.7 won from the previous session's close.
