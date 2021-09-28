Manufacturing sentiment dips for 6th month in Sept.: poll
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's manufacturing confidence dropped for the sixth straight month in September amid the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, a poll showed Tuesday.
The Korea Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade (KIET) said its professional survey index (PSI) for the manufacturing sector's business conditions came to 107 for this month, down from 109 the previous month.
It marked the sixth consecutive on-month drop and the lowest level since May last year.
Yet the country's PSI remained above the benchmark 100 for 16 months running since June last year.
A PSI reading above 100 means optimists outnumber pessimists. The survey was taken on 184 experts in major industries.
The PSI for domestic demand came to 113 in September, with that for exports standing at 117.
The index for chip, shipbuilding, chemicals steel and textile industries stayed above par, but that for display, home electronics and auto sectors was below par.
The PSI for manufacturers' business outlook for October fell to 111 from September, swinging to a downturn for two months, according to the survey.
(END)
-
BTS to hold live concerts in LA in November, December
-
(LEAD) Moon proposes formal end to Korean War for irreversible progress in denuclearization efforts
-
Yoon says he will request redeployment of U.S. tactical nukes in case of emergency
-
(LEAD) N. Korea rejects Moon's proposal of end-of-war declaration as 'premature'
-
(LEAD) USFK makes public Teak Knife surgical strike drill amid N.K. military moves
-
BTS to hold live concerts in LA in November, December
-
Tattooists again file constitutional petition against law banning tattooing by non-medical professionals
-
(LEAD) N. Korea remains unresponsive to Seoul's hotline calls after Kim Yo-jong's statements
-
Worker at facility accommodating Afghan evacuees confirmed to have coronavirus
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 1 unidentified projectile: JCS