KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SKNetworks 5,170 DN 110
ORION Holdings 16,750 DN 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 93,900 UP 900
HYUNDAI STEEL 48,200 DN 500
Shinsegae 265,000 DN 1,000
Nongshim 282,500 DN 4,500
SGBC 87,200 DN 1,800
Hyosung 118,500 DN 500
LG Corp. 93,800 DN 1,900
LOTTE 34,250 DN 100
POSCO CHEMICAL 165,500 DN 5,500
BoryungPharm 16,350 DN 350
GCH Corp 31,200 DN 950
LotteChilsung 146,500 DN 1,000
DB INSURANCE 64,900 UP 2,300
SamsungElec 76,300 DN 1,400
NHIS 13,000 DN 100
DongwonInd 231,000 UP 500
SK Discovery 48,400 DN 100
LS 64,200 DN 1,100
GC Corp 330,000 DN 23,500
GS E&C 43,250 DN 900
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 715,000 DN 20,000
KPIC 233,500 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,710 DN 60
SKC 192,500 UP 1,500
GS Retail 32,800 DN 750
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,510 UP 20
POSCO 335,500 DN 4,500
Ottogi 494,500 DN 6,500
F&F Holdings 36,150 DN 1,600
MERITZ SECU 5,030 DN 100
HtlShilla 87,700 DN 900
Hanmi Science 61,500 DN 4,500
SamsungElecMech 182,000 0
IlyangPharm 31,750 UP 100
Hanssem 119,000 DN 1,500
KSOE 101,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 43,750 UP 1,850
OCI 156,500 UP 11,000
