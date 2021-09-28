KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LS ELECTRIC 68,300 UP 300
KorZinc 507,000 DN 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,230 UP 80
LG Innotek 211,500 DN 9,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 263,500 UP 6,000
HMM 38,150 DN 250
HYUNDAI WIA 79,100 DN 1,800
KumhoPetrochem 191,500 DN 3,000
Mobis 253,000 DN 6,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,600 DN 800
S-1 84,500 DN 800
ZINUS 74,900 DN 2,000
Hanchem 359,500 DN 13,000
DWS 65,500 UP 600
HyundaiMipoDock 69,900 UP 200
S-Oil 115,000 UP 5,500
IS DONGSEO 47,050 DN 600
KEPCO 23,550 DN 300
SamsungSecu 47,850 DN 650
SKTelecom 315,500 DN 3,500
SNT MOTIV 51,100 DN 1,100
HyundaiElev 49,750 DN 550
KG DONGBU STL 13,950 UP 250
SAMSUNG SDS 160,500 DN 4,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,150 DN 350
KUMHOTIRE 5,710 DN 80
Hanon Systems 15,850 DN 350
SK 262,500 DN 4,000
ShinpoongPharm 63,400 DN 300
Handsome 39,900 DN 1,000
Asiana Airlines 27,000 DN 450
COWAY 73,600 DN 1,800
LOTTE SHOPPING 104,500 DN 1,000
IBK 10,400 UP 200
DONGSUH 29,100 DN 250
SamsungEng 25,950 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 125,000 DN 2,500
PanOcean 7,730 DN 10
SAMSUNG CARD 33,700 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 22,250 UP 350
