KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT 32,450 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL193000 DN4000
LOTTE TOUR 21,200 UP 50
LG Uplus 14,700 DN 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 74,000 UP 1,600
KT&G 80,900 DN 300
DHICO 21,000 UP 350
Doosanfc 51,700 DN 600
LG Display 19,500 UP 100
Kangwonland 28,400 UP 400
NAVER 392,500 DN 10,500
Kakao 117,500 DN 2,500
NCsoft 571,000 DN 12,000
KIWOOM 114,500 DN 1,000
DSME 26,750 UP 850
DSINFRA 9,650 DN 120
DWEC 6,820 DN 170
DongwonF&B 203,500 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 38,400 UP 250
LGH&H 1,343,000 DN 4,000
LGCHEM 776,000 UP 6,000
KEPCO E&C 51,100 UP 1,800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 71,800 DN 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,450 DN 700
LGELECTRONICS 132,500 DN 6,000
Celltrion 263,500 DN 4,000
Huchems 29,800 UP 450
DAEWOONG PHARM 147,500 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 80,300 DN 1,300
KIH 86,600 DN 500
LOTTE Himart 29,850 DN 150
GS 45,750 UP 950
CJ CGV 29,100 DN 250
LIG Nex1 50,300 DN 300
Fila Holdings 43,900 DN 1,200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 169,500 DN 5,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,700 UP 1,050
HANWHA LIFE 3,595 UP 150
AMOREPACIFIC 178,000 DN 6,000
FOOSUNG 20,500 DN 1,850
(MORE)
-
BTS to hold live concerts in LA in November, December
-
(LEAD) Moon proposes formal end to Korean War for irreversible progress in denuclearization efforts
-
Yoon says he will request redeployment of U.S. tactical nukes in case of emergency
-
(LEAD) N. Korea rejects Moon's proposal of end-of-war declaration as 'premature'
-
(LEAD) USFK makes public Teak Knife surgical strike drill amid N.K. military moves
-
BTS to hold live concerts in LA in November, December
-
Tattooists again file constitutional petition against law banning tattooing by non-medical professionals
-
(LEAD) N. Korea remains unresponsive to Seoul's hotline calls after Kim Yo-jong's statements
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 1 unidentified projectile: JCS
-
New cases in 2,000s for 3rd day; infections resurge in non-greater Seoul