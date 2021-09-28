KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 261,000 UP 9,500
POONGSAN 33,950 DN 300
KBFinancialGroup 54,500 UP 1,600
Hansae 22,500 DN 1,050
LX HAUSYS 80,800 DN 1,000
Youngone Corp 44,000 DN 800
CSWIND 76,700 UP 2,600
GKL 16,250 UP 100
KOLON IND 109,000 DN 2,000
HanmiPharm 275,500 DN 11,000
BNK Financial Group 8,590 UP 330
emart 169,500 DN 4,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY445 00 DN750
KOLMAR KOREA 45,050 DN 650
HANJINKAL 62,400 DN 300
DoubleUGames 63,300 UP 400
CUCKOO 22,500 UP 50
COSMAX 126,500 DN 4,500
MANDO 57,600 DN 1,800
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 871,000 DN 49,000
INNOCEAN 59,600 UP 800
Doosan Bobcat 39,500 DN 1,050
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,600 DN 550
Netmarble 116,000 DN 3,000
KRAFTON 500,000 UP 2,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S65900 UP1400
ORION 120,500 DN 1,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,200 DN 450
BGF Retail 173,000 DN 1,500
SKCHEM 271,500 DN 6,500
HDC-OP 27,450 DN 350
HYOSUNG TNC 667,000 DN 33,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 798,000 UP 2,000
SKBS 270,500 DN 12,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,350 UP 100
KakaoBank 70,600 UP 900
HYBE 283,500 UP 5,500
SK ie technology 216,500 UP 8,000
DL E&C 134,500 DN 2,500
LX HOLDINGS 9,670 DN 150
(END)
