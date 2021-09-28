NCT 127's 'Sticker' tops Japan's Oricon weekly albums chart
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band NCT 127 topped a key weekly music chart in Japan with its latest studio album, its management agency said Tuesday.
"Sticker," released on Sept. 17, sat atop Oricon's weekly albums chart for the week of Sept. 20-26, becoming the K-pop act's second No. 1 album on the chart, according to SM Entertainment.
"Loveholic," a Japanese-language EP from the 10-piece group, previously topped the chart upon its release in February.
The latest album debuted at No. 3 on this week's Billboard 200 chart, the highest position for the band and any K-pop album dropped this year, according to the U.S. music publisher on Sunday (U.S. time).
The band also made its debut on Britain's Official Albums Chart Top 100, another prominent global music chart, on Friday (British time) when "Sticker" landed at 40th.
NCT 127 debuted in 2016 as a subunit of the umbrella boy band NCT. While based in Seoul, it has also gained a large following overseas, especially in North America.
