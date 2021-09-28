Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N2tech to raise 10.5 bln won via stock offering

All News 16:30 September 28, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- N2tech Co.on Tuesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 10.5 billion won(US$8.9 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 6.56 million common shares at a price of 1,600 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
