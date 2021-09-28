S. Korean Bond Yields on Sep. 28, 2021
All News 16:40 September 28, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.103 1.081 +2.2
2-year TB 1.446 1.412 +3.4
3-year TB 1.609 1.566 +4.3
10-year TB 2.256 2.168 +8.8
2-year MSB 1.446 1.406 +4.0
3-year CB (AA-) 2.061 2.015 +4.6
91-day CD 1.040 1.030 +1.0
(END)
