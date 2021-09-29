N. Korea says it tested newly developed hypersonic missile
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Wednesday that it tested a newly developed hypersonic missile a day earlier.
The North's Academy of Defence Science test-fired the Hwasong-8 missile from Toyang-ri, Ryongrim County of Jagang Province, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
"The development of the hypersonic missile, one of 5 top-priority tasks of the five-year plan facing the field of strategic weapon for the development of defence science and weapon system set forth at the 8th Congress of the Party, has been pushed forward according to a sequential, scientific and reliable development process," the KCNA said.
On Tuesday, South Korea's military said that the North fired one short-range missile earlier in the day from its northwestern province of Jagang eastward, without providing other details.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold live concerts in LA in November, December
-
Yoon says he will request redeployment of U.S. tactical nukes in case of emergency
-
(LEAD) N. Korea rejects Moon's proposal of end-of-war declaration as 'premature'
-
(LEAD) USFK makes public Teak Knife surgical strike drill amid N.K. military moves
-
Unification minister says end-of-war declaration useful means to kick-start nuclear talks
-
BTS to hold live concerts in LA in November, December
-
Tattooists again file constitutional petition against law banning tattooing by non-medical professionals
-
New cases in 2,000s for 3rd day; infections resurge in non-greater Seoul
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 1 unidentified projectile: JCS
-
S. Korea expected to adopt 'With Corona' scheme in Oct.-Nov.: minister