Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 29.
Korean-language dailies
-- N. Korea again test-fires missile, may test Moon government's 'withdrawal of double standard' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't to gradually push for how to live with COVID-19 (Kookmin Daily)
-- Key figures related to development in Daejang district banned from leaving country (Donga Ilbo)
-- About half of platform firms under fair competition law report losses (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea launches missile three days after hinting talks (Segye Times)
-- 'Daejang-dong family' becomes owner of Gangnam building worth tens of billions of won (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Hwacheon Daeyu pocketed 29.1 billion won after selling land in Daejang district (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Suicide rate for people aged under 30 on rise (Hankyoreh)
-- Inflation rises due to eco-friendly policies (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Korean firms in China stopped due to power crunch (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Korean firms expand investment in U.S. (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- SK Innovation, Ford investing $8.6B in U.S. (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- NK fires missile as it slams US hostility (Korea Herald)
-- North Korea's ambiguous stance puzzles Seoul (Korea Times)
