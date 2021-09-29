Korean-language dailies

-- N. Korea again test-fires missile, may test Moon government's 'withdrawal of double standard' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gov't to gradually push for how to live with COVID-19 (Kookmin Daily)

-- Key figures related to development in Daejang district banned from leaving country (Donga Ilbo)

-- About half of platform firms under fair competition law report losses (Seoul Shinmun)

-- N. Korea launches missile three days after hinting talks (Segye Times)

-- 'Daejang-dong family' becomes owner of Gangnam building worth tens of billions of won (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Hwacheon Daeyu pocketed 29.1 billion won after selling land in Daejang district (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Suicide rate for people aged under 30 on rise (Hankyoreh)

-- Inflation rises due to eco-friendly policies (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Korean firms in China stopped due to power crunch (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Korean firms expand investment in U.S. (Korea Economic Daily)

